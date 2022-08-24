Teyana Taylor Swaggers In Skater Style Chunky Sneakers For Night Walk With Husband

Teyana Taylor was seen strutting confidently in off-duty style alongside her husband Iman Shumpert. Taylor is finishing out her “The Last Rose Petal 2” tour where her previous two stops were held in the sunshine state of Florida.

Taylor favored a dark monochromatic outfit with silver-colored jewelry for the occasion. The singer-songwriter wore a cropped black t-shirt with a plunging neckline and twist detail. She styled the top with black sweatpants that appear to have crosses stamped on the front.

Teyana Taylor arrives at club Liv in Miami CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

The songstress accessorized with silver dangle hoop earrings, a glam beanie, crystal embellished low waist chain, and a blinged-out watch to match. Taylor also donned a silver statement necklace that looked both grungy and artistic in its shape.

For footwear, the choreographer opted for comfort with new season Lanvin chunky lace-up sneakers. The black suede low-tops are skate-inspired, featuring a flat rubber sole and heavily padded tongue that cushioned her feet. Her shoes had wide lace-up fastening with a woven herringbone pattern on their laces.

Teyana Taylor arrives at club Liv in Miami CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

Skater footwear is both rugged and functional, ideal for Taylor after hours of live performance for her fans. The 31-year-old Harlem native is known to step out in the most voguish streetwear when she’s off-stage. Taylor has been active in the entertainment industry since 2005 when she signed a record deal with Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment imprint. She’s added Def Jam, Interscope, and GOOD labels to her label lineup under her mother’s management.

Overall, Taylor’s appearance this week was a suitable transition from all-black summer to fall attire.

Shumpert went with a more coastal Miami type of look for the stroll. The father-of-two wore a beige wide-brim hat paired with a white long-sleeve button-down shirt, slightly distressed medium wash jeans, and tan leather sneakers.

