Sonoya Mizuno Struts Yves Saint Laurent At The House of Dragons Premiere

Sonoya Mizuno wore an edgy sheer dress to the London premiere of The House of Dragons. The Games of Thrones, currently streaming on HBO.

Sonoya plays Mysaria, an ally and confidante of Prince Daemon Targaryen. The outfit left a vogue and mystical feel, just like her character, as she walked the red carpet. The outfit resembles a glamourous upscale to the costumes of her character on the show. The elegance she carries on screen translates off-screen.

Sonoya Mizuno attends the “House Of The Dragon” Sky Group Premiere in London CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

The actress was dressed in a black Yves Saint Laurent gown, made of mesh and clung to her figure. The top and extension of the dress were see-through, while her waist and hips consisted of thickened mesh so that it was no longer see-through.

Related You Won't Believe the Stars of 'Game of Thrones' Emmys' Style Evolution 'Game of Thrones' Fans Are Freaking Out Over Meme-Inspired 'Air Arya' T-Shirt 'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Wore High Heels During Filming Because He's Too Short

An ankle strapped heel is noticeable for footwear, but the rest remains a mystery. Sonoya sealed the look with a bold red lip and updo for hair and makeup. She accessorized the gown with large black and silver bangles miming a sci-fi fantasy look.

Sonoya is vocal about being off the grid and enjoying time to herself, but when she does make appearances, they are statements.

Sonoya Mizuno attends the “House Of The Dragon” Sky Group Premiere in London CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

Yves Saint Laurent is known for making basic colors and prints into irresistible statements, which was accomplished through Sonoya Mizuno’s outfit. Yves Saint Laurent continues that tradition in their Fall 22 line.

The edgy sci-fi fantasy look has (obviously) been popular at The Games of Thrones premieres. Stars like Emily Carey and Kate Siegel have been covered for their edgy looks on the red carpet. Emily Carey has also been known for taking up the persona of her character in her personal style. She plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of The King. Even though The House of Dragons is a new spin-off, The Games of Thrones has been showing since 2011. It is only natural that individuals continuing the show are engulfed in their characters so much that they embody them naturally.

PHOTOS: What Game of Thrones Cast at Emmys Looked Like: Before & After