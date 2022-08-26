Selena Gomez Teases New Music Video ‘Calm Down’ In Edgy Denim Corset Top

Singer and actress Selena Gomez teased her new music video for her brand new song “Calm Down.”

The song is a remix of Nigerian musician Rema’s original single, and as he works to broaden his appeal and fan base, he chose to collaborate with none other than Selena Gomez, who boasts 343 million followers on Instagram. This marks Gomez’s first music collaboration for 2022. While the teaser has us amped for the song, one of the most noticeable things about the 12-second clip is Selena Gomez’s fashion.

@selenagomez Calm Down is out Thursday at Midnight WAT/ 4 pm PT!! @badboyrema Pre-save at link in bio ♬ Calm Down – Rema

The singer took a page straight out of early 2000s denim trends and wore a denim corset top pleated in the front. She paired this with the Tasha Pant from Cult Gaia, a pleated brown trouser, and open-toed heels. For accessories, she coordinated with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

For beauty, she went for a mostly natural makeup look, with a heavy emphasis on highlighting her eyes with eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner so they would pop. She parted her hair down the middle, and it was done in waves.

Gomez has a versatile style when it comes to footwear. She regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry through her shoes.

Meanwhile, in addition to her music, the singer has been hard at work finding success in the world of television and streaming. Her hit Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” where she co-stars alongside comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin, earned her an Emmy nomination for producing.

In addition to her TV endeavors, Gomez has also kept busy promoting her makeup line, Rare Beauty, a vegan and cruelty-free makeup collection. Her last studio album was her 2021 Spanish-language EP “Revelación,” which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

