Rosario Dawson Models Her Own Brand’s Green Printed Maxi Dress at the ‘Clerks III’ Premiere

Rosario Dawson was the epitome of elegance in a printed lime green Studio 189 dress at the premiere of her latest movie “Clerks III.” Button-downed and ruffled, the dress from her own brand made a splash as the star twirled around the TLC Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

Dawson’s maxi dress was paired with subtle jewelry, with small teardrop earrings and a thin necklace to compliment the outfit. A chunky white shoe peeked out from underneath the hem of her dress, a minimalistic footwear choice that let the dress take center stage.

Rosario Dawson attends “Clerks III” Premiere at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Lionsgate

Co-founder of the brand itself, Rosario has worked to make Studio 189 a sustainable fashion lifestyle label that promotes African fashion. The brand collaborates with African artisans who use the art Hand Batiking to craft beautiful fabrics.

This dress is one of the many pieces that the brand curates and designs, and Rosario wore it proudly at the premiere. The exuberant pattern of the dress emits a youthful sophistication and playful style, and it is accessorized demurely to accent the dress. Reflective of the brand’s signature look, the dress is bold, cheerful, and perfect for a movie premiere.

Rosario Dawson attends “Clerks III” Premiere at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Lionsgate

No stranger to playful styles, the actress often wears her own brand’s designs and showcases the kaleidoscope of colors. Rosario is often seen in multicolor shades and eclectic prints, keeping her jewelry, shoes, and bags more muted to let the clothing itself stand out. Rosario’s joyous attire makes her a go-to target for fashion trends, and she is always debuting a new style or print that no one can ever miss.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades