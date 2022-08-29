Nessa Diab Hosts the MTV VMA’s Black Carpet in Black Sparkly Dress and Purple Metallic Boots

Nessa Diab attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Nessa Diab took her black carpet hosting duties in style at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

While hosting the MTV VMA’s pre-show celebrity carpet spectacle, the radio host and television personality wore an ankle-length sparkling black gown with a pleated hemline. For footwear, she selected a purple metallic heeled bootie. She accessorized with a stack of bracelets on her left arm, a statement ring, and chandelier earrings.

Diab worked with wardrobe stylist Ali Keener on the look. Keener’s worked in the wardrobe department of MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out,” and she’s worked with other television personalities, including MTV’s Jamila Mustafa and “Real Housewives” Bethenny Frankel.

In addition to her red carpet hosting duties, Diab also has her own nationally syndicated radio show “Nessaonair.” She’s also the host of “Talk Stoop with Nessa” on NBC. Diab also works with many New York City youth-centered charities. She created a scholarship fund and mentorship program at the Lower East Side Girls Club in March 2018.

Diab recently took to Instagram to announce that she had added mother to her list of titles. She recently gave birth to her first child with her partner, former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist, Colin Kaepernick.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj was notably recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards also included performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Fergie, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s awards were led by Jack Harlow with 4 wins, including Song of the Summer, as well as Taylor Swift, who won both the Video of the Year and Best Longform Video Awards.