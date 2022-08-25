Miranda Lambert is an Orange Dream in Alex Perry and Gianvito Rossi for ACM Honors

The Academy of Country Music celebrated its 15th annual ACM Honors on August 24. The event, hosted by country music star Carly Pearce, featured performances by Trace Adkins, Keith Urban, Alan, Jackson, Ronnie Dunn, and Ashley McBryde. In attendance was none other than country music sweetheart Miranda Lambert.

Lambert received the ACM Triple Crown Award, a prestigious distinction awarded to country music artists who have won trophies for New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. For the history-making moment in her career, wore an orange Alex Perry blazer and dress, coordinating with an Ahikoza clutch purse and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Miranda Lambert attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors. CREDIT: Getty Images for ACM

The blazer was form-fitting and well-tailored, cut to excellency for Lambert’s big win. Lambert’s gold Ahikoza bag is a red carpet favorite from the brand’s Madison Minaudière collection and is made from cobra skin.

Lambert’s iridescent pumps also had a hint of orange to compliment her dress. She didn’t miss a beat on accessorizing with jewelry either. On her hands were several statement rings that paired well with a three stack of gold necklaces, and shoulder duster earrings.

Miranda Lambert attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors. CREDIT: Getty Images for ACM

For beauty, Lambert opted for a yellow gold eyeshadow, a tertiary option for the orange dress and blazer. She went for a natural makeup look with a nude lip and just a touch of blush. For hair, she went for a middle part with wavy locks.

It’s been a big year for Miranda Lambert. In addition to winning the Triple Crown distinction from the Academy of Country Music, she’s also preparing for her Las Vegas residency opening on September 23 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Lambert is only the tenth artist in history to win the coveted Triple Crown Award.

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors celebrates the top performers and achievements in country music, with this year’s ceremony marking the event’s 15th anniversary. Hosted by Carly Pearce, the event will be held at the Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, and feature performances by Pearce, Trace Adkins, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn and The Warren Brothers. The event will also honor specific performers for their accomplishments, including Miranda Lambert (ACM Triple Crown Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Spirit Award), Shania Train (ACM Poet’s Award) and Morgan Wallen (ACM Spirit Award). Drama series “Yellowstone” will also be honored with the ACM Film Award.

