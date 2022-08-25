Mandy Moore Heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live In All Black Ensemble and Strappy Heels for a Mom’s Night Out

Mandy Moore returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live, in high-class fashion per usual.

The “This is Us” actress always manages to make a splash, whatever the occasion, and this was no exception. Her asymmetrically hemmed dress strikes the perfect balance of composed yet classy, with an unexpected twist. The dramatic shoulders on the dress elevate the outfit and give a regal air to the attire. In an elastic silk, this dress is early nighttime chic, ideal for an evening show. The long-sleeves juxtaposed with the slit is the perfect transition dress as summer turns to fall.

It’s especially entertaining to watch her shoe selection, and these strappy, pointed-toe heels do not disappoint. Her stunning shoes climb up her ankles, lengthening the outfit.

Mandy Moore’s signature style often includes a pointed-toe shoe, and these are an eye-catcher in particular. Often dabbling into vintage-inspired shoes, Mandy’s choice of footwear in this ensemble is no exception, offering a timeless look as she mixes a modern dress with a classic heel. Weaving vintage with modern pieces has been the trend of the year, and this is the formula to the actress’s daily recipe for style success.

Mandy Moore arrives at the 9th annual Make Up Artist and Hair Stylists Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Feb. 19, 2022 CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Mandy Moore can be seen in all shoe styles. Mandy’s go-to pieces are often strappy sandals or pointed-toe heels, sometimes sparklingly embellished and other times simple, neutrally matte. The “A Walk to Remember” actress tends to favor Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin for evening choices, or a J.W. Anderson loafer for the everyday look. Whether it’s a talk show or a red carpet movie premiere, Mandy Moore always walks into everything on point (literally).

