Kristin Cavallari Revamps Concert Dressing in Crystal Bustier Dress and Sharp Heels at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kristin Cavallari brought her own sharply stylish take to concert fashion — thanks to a classic set of heels — during the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022. Held in La Vegas, the two day-long event featured an array of performances from numerous artists, including Avril Lavigne, Halsey, Diplo and Maren Morris.

The “Hills” star hit the red carpet at the T-Mobile Arena for the occasion, dressed in a daringly romantic outfit styled by Dani Michelle. Michelle dressed Cavallari in a black bodycon minidress with a cutout back. The piece gained a dash of daring glamour as well from its deep front neckline and sets of thin straps — all lined in gleaming yellow crystals to create a bustier-like effect. The Uncommon James founder’s ensemble was complete with gold rings, drop earrings and a sparkly black clutch.

Kristin Cavallari attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Mindy Small/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Cavallari slipped into a matching set of black pumps. The classic style featured its hallmark triangular toes and thin stiletto heels, which appeared to total at least 3-4 inches in height. Giving the set a soft finish were velvet uppers, adding to the romanticism of Cavallari’s outfit. It also affirmed the star’s penchant for versatile footwear with elevated accents through textures and silhouettes, which she’s proven through re-wearing numerous styles from her wardrobe; in fact, earlier this month, Cavallari proved the power of versatile heels by re-wearing her tan Larroudé sandals while in Miami.

A closer look at Cavallari’s pumps. CREDIT: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2022. CREDIT: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Cavallari also took to Instagram to share the ultimate throwback for “Hills” fans: herself and hairstylist Justin Anderson singing along to “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield — the reality show’s theme song — during Diplo’s DJ set.

“Feel the rain on your skin,” Cavallari aptly captioned the post, referencing the song’s iconic chorus.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz. She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

