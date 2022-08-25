Kourtney Kardashian Goes Goth in Studded Leather Bustier and Hidden Heels for Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty Event

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest look could be her edgiest ensemble yet.

The Poosh founder left sister Kylie Jenner’s event with Ulta Beauty on Wednesday night, celebrating her Kylie Cosmetics partnership with the beauty retailer, while arm-in-arm with husband Travis Barker. For the occasion, she slipped into a leather bustier with a low neckline, given a gothic edge from round silver studs. Completing her sleek ensemble were black wide-leg trousers and a black jacket.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Kylie Jenner’s event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Aug. 24, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Barker was similarly punk, wearing a blue satin ring-accented Raf Simons tank top with black trousers and patent leather lug-sole brogues.

Though Kardashian’s footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely she slipped on a matching set of platform boots or heels. The styles have become go-to pairs for the star, who’s adopted an edgier aesthetic in recent years. In fact, earlier this summer she was spotted in a similar all-black bandeau, jacket and pants ensemble in Melrose Place, paired with Doc Martens combat boots.

Kourtney Kardashian spotted out on Melrose Place in Los Angeles on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes similarly edgy styles with trendy details. One of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes is Prada’s popular lug-sole boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The occasion also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

