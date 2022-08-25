Kendall Jenner Models Dolce & Gabbana’s Robot Dress at Sister Kylie’s Ulta Beauty Event

It was a beautiful night in Jenner land, quite literally.

Kylie Jenner held an event for the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. While everyone was there with a beautiful face on, there was no shortage of fashion either. Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mother and the Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch, joined the lady of the hour, as did her top model sister, Kendall Jenner.

Kendall wore a silk evening dress printed with a Hajime Sorayamao-inspired robot from Dolce & Gabbana ‘s 2001 spring collection. The dress has leopard lining accents, and it was originally worn on the runway by supermodel Gisele Bündchen

Kendall Jenner attends Kylie Jenner’s event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

The color scheme of the dress was blue, purple, white, black, and silver.

She accessorized this statement dress with black strappy sandals and a bedazzled purse. Kendall took a bolder approach to dressing than her already attention-getting mother Kris, who opted for an all-hot pink ensemble.

Kris and Kendall Jenner attend Kylie Jenner’s event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Kendall has been making busy on the party circuit lately, as she’s been celebrating her 818 Tequila brand. She’s recently been spotted wearing Jean Paul Gaultier and Rick Owens to promote the spirit. The model is sure to have a busy month ahead of her, with upcoming international Fashion Weeks on the horizon, with New York Fashion Week kicking off the season on September 9.

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The event also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner Stars in FWRD’s Summer 2022 Campaign