×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Models Dolce & Gabbana’s Robot Dress at Sister Kylie’s Ulta Beauty Event

By Kristopher Fraser
Kristopher Fraser

Kristopher Fraser

More Stories By Kristopher

View All
SPL5334322_005-1
Kendall Jenner in FWRD’s Summer ’22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner in FWRD’s Summer ’22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner in FWRD’s Summer ’22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner in FWRD’s Summer ’22 Campaign
View Gallery 7 Images

It was a beautiful night in Jenner land, quite literally.

Kylie Jenner held an event for the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. While everyone was there with a beautiful face on, there was no shortage of fashion either. Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mother and the Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch, joined the lady of the hour, as did her top model sister, Kendall Jenner.

Kendall wore a silk evening dress printed with a Hajime Sorayamao-inspired robot from Dolce & Gabbana‘s 2001 spring collection. The dress has leopard lining accents, and it was originally worn on the runway by supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
Kendall Jenner attends Kylie Jenner's event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.
Kendall Jenner attends Kylie Jenner’s event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Related

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Wears Futuristic Chrome and Chunky Mini 'Dad' Sneakers for Kylie Cosmetics Party

Khloe Kardashian Thinks Pink in Balenciaga Neon Boots and Catsuit for Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty Event

Lori Harvey Walks On the Wilde Side In Animal Print Pants and Staple Nude Sandal Heels for the Kylie Cosmetics Party in Los Angeles

The color scheme of the dress was blue, purple, white, black, and silver.

She accessorized this statement dress with black strappy sandals and a bedazzled purse. Kendall took a bolder approach to dressing than her already attention-getting mother Kris, who opted for an all-hot pink ensemble.

Kris and Kendall Jenner attend Kylie Jenner's event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Kris Jenner Ref: SPL5334322 250822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kris and Kendall Jenner attend Kylie Jenner’s event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Kendall has been making busy on the party circuit lately, as she’s been celebrating her 818 Tequila brand. She’s recently been spotted wearing Jean Paul Gaultier and Rick Owens to promote the spirit. The model is sure to have a busy month ahead of her, with upcoming international Fashion Weeks on the horizon, with New York Fashion Week kicking off the season on September 9.

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The event also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner Stars in FWRD’s Summer 2022 Campaign

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad