Jessica Simpson Strikes a Pose In Brown Bikini and Her Brand’s Own Leopard Print Shoes

Jessica Simpson in all-black at Barnes and Noble for her book release in New York on Feb. 04, 2020.

With summer days limited, there’s only so much time left to enjoy swimsuit season. Musician and entrepreneur Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to show us how to accessorize a bathing suit for the remaining summer days.

In a recent Instagram post, Simpson said, “Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini…it is the little things that make me happy (finally, the @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany is in my fav color – LEOPARD.)

In the post, Simpson poses in a straw beach hat, oversized aviator sunglasses, a brown two-piece bikini with an oversized chunky belt, and the latest offerings from her Jessica Simpson shoe brand in leopard print.

Her new Dany shoe she’s promoting is an open-toe T-strap platform with a block heel. The new leopard colorway has the entrepreneur ecstatic. Simpson’s arms are also adorned with a watch and several bracelets. She had excellent natural beach hair, free flowing, wavy, and ready for some fun in the sun.

By the looks of her Instagram page, Simpson looks like she’s been enjoying her summer season. Her Instagram page has been filled with pictures of her at beaches, pools, and resorts celebrating the summer season and enjoying fun in the sun. As usual, she doesn’t miss an opportunity to promote her Jessica Simpson shoe collection.

Simpson’s shoes are a billion-dollar brand, so those Instagram posts certainly aren’t hurting her bank account. Earlier this year, Simpson brought back her brand from Sequential Brands after the company filed for bankruptcy for $65 million. The financing largely came from Simpson, as well as two additional lenders.

Simpson is hoping to build her brand into a full-scale lifestyle brand now that it is back under her ownership. The singer launched her Jessica Simpson label in 2005, and it is a continued success to this day.