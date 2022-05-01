Gabrielle Union Boosts White-Hot Midi Dress with Crochet Boots for Date Night Before the Met Gala

Gabrielle Union took her monochrome style to New York City for a date night with husband Dwyane Wade — supposedly before the duo attend the Met Gala on Monday night.

The “Cheaper By the Dozen” actress stepped out for a date night with Wade, wearing a printed midi dress by Connor Ives. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, the number featured an allover ruched texture with short sleeves and a print of a hybrid zebra with leopard spots — plus a Budweiser logo. A pillowy white clutch finished Union’s outfit.

Wade was equally sharply dressed, wearing a Missoni denim jacket with plaid panels. Styled by Jason Bolden, his ensemble was complete with a white T-shirt, brown trousers and white leather Louis Vuitton sneakers — making a perfect pair when hand-in-hand with Union.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade head to dinner in New York City on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Union’s footwear provided a sleek finish to her look. The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore a sharp pair of knit boots, which featured cream-colored uppers in a calf-high silhouette. Giving the pair — and Union’s ensemble — a burst of texture and coziness was entirely crocheted within a pointed-toe silhouette. The style gave her look added dimension with its mix of textures and tones.

A closer look at Union’s boots. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Union and Wade’s outing comes directly before the 2022 Met Gala, which it’s unconfirmed they will attend. However, as the pair have attended the event on numerous occasions over the years — Union herself has been six times since 2014 — it’s highly likely they will be present. Kikis has also dropped hints, captioning a photo of their outing “last Saturday in April” — a play on the uncommon term for the Gala, the “First Monday in May” — and teasing Union’s dinner as her last meal until Tuesday.

As of right now, the confirmed guest list for the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit primarily includes co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The event will also features red carpet coverage by Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony, though which other attendees arrive — and if their outfits fit the “Gilded Glamour” dress code — remains to be seen.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade head to dinner in New York City on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The “Breaking In” actress often favors of-the-moment trends, like thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

