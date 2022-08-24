Emma D’Arcy Looks Like A Rockstar For “House Of The Dragon” Premiere

Emma D'Arcy at the "House of the Dragon" premiere on Aug. 15, 2022 in London.

Emma D’Arcy rocked a polished grungy outfit Monday for the London “House of the Dragon” Premiere.

The 30-year-old wore an eccentric look mostly styled from the Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection.

D'Arcy posed on the red carpet at Leicester Square Gardens wearing navy blue platforms. The patent shoes are leveraged by chunky heels and have a wide band strap crossing over the front of the foot, perhaps a possible take on the Mary Jane original.

D’Arcy wore a glossy pair of leather trousers to provide a strong base for the outfit. The straight leg pants had a tailored fit and outward facing slits at its hems, which gave D’Arcy’s footwear a chance to peak out a bit more.

Contrasting the pants, D'Arcy was dressed in an oversized white blouse with a sheer striped pattern to the fabric. The collar of the button-down shirt sharply pointed to give an edgier vibe to the timeless staple piece. Altogether, the regalia provided a lavish angle to the punk mode, fitting well with the television series' medieval fantasy genre.

Above that, the “House of the Dragon” star donned a textured metallic vest in gold that sparkled in bright lighting. The raw-edged garment had a wide low cut neckline that framed the undershirt’s buttons and collar.

D’Arcy accessorized with Hirotaka asymmetrical earrings and a unique pair of faded blue gloves that stood out boldly underneath the sleeves. The playfully elegant jewelry handmade in Tokyo featured a customized spear and sea anemone black onyx and akoya pearls.

The "House of the Dragon" star was styled by Rose Forde for the occasion.

For hair and makeup, D’Arcy opted for a sharp, bleached grunge pixie cut with blond, barely noticeable eyebrows that brought out the reddish bronze eye shadow color on the star’s face.

The HBO original drama series “House of the Dragon,” a prequel to Game of Thrones, will premiere Sunday Aug. 21 on HBO Max.