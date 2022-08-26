Demi Moore Travels Europe In Classic White Sneakers With Her Loyal Dog Pilaf

Demi Moore shared a new Instagram post Wednesday from Greece wearing a laid back travel outfit with her chihuahua Pilaf nestled in a sling.

“Travel buddy,” Moore said in the caption.

The G.I. Jane star brought her cute canine companion along to enjoy the European dog days of summer. Prior to the Grecian stroll, Moore’s pup also cruised the Mediterranean on a yacht, and saw Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre. Pilaf never left her side.

Moore wore a casual and relaxed short sleeve utility romper as the base for her vacation outfit. The playsuit’s lightweight fabric gave the appearance of faded light denim and featured a fitted waist, front patch pockets and V neckline. She added a Dior handbag worn as a crossbody to the look. The monogrammed purse was a shade of sage green, and had side pocket details. Moore accessorized with a pair of black aviator sunglasses and a medium blue fabric carrier to support her pup.

Known to favor effortlessly chic fashions, the 59-year-old actress completed her look with a pair of Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes in the color cloud white with green pull tabs and branding on the tongue. The iconic sneaker style is timeless and made with recycled materials. Moore’s vegan kicks are part of Adidas’ sustainability effort and commitment to help end plastic waste, so it was made with Primegreen, a series of high performance recycled materials, according to Adidas’ website. Fifty percent of the synthetic upper was made from recycled content with no virgin polyester, and it featured a lace closure and rubber outsole.

Classic white sneakers have a minimalist approach to footwear that is effortlessly cool. Popularized for its everyday practicality and comfort, the look has sustained for generations and might never go out of style.

