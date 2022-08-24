Chloe Cherry Blooms in Rose-Printed Combat Boots and Corset Dress at Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday Party

Betsey Johnson celebrated her 80th birthday party in splashy style — and actress Chloe Cherry witnessed all of it. Of course, she did so in whimsically floral fashion — which, naturally, was a full Betsey look.

While arriving and posing with Johnson at Lombardi House in Los Angeles, the “Euphoria” star struck a pose in a printed outfit from Johnson’s new 80th Birthday capsule collection, which features a range of hit pieces in prints from her past designs.

Chloe Cherry attends Betsey Johnson’s 80th birthday party at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson // Max Bronner

Cherry’s ensemble included a pink and green rose-printed $90 black minidress with a low neckline, padded cups and long sleeves that created a corset silhouette. Complementing her outfit were coordinating $68 drop earrings and a matching $78 necklace, each featuring pink resin roses accented with sparkling crystals. Finishing the actress’ ensemble was a party-worthy clutch: Johnson’s $118 Cheers bag, a glitzy gold top-handle bag shaped like a champagne bucket.

Cherry wore a matching set of rose-printed combat boots, also from the collection. Her $89 Johnny style — which Johnson herself wore in its sister spider print — featured a round-toed silhouette with glossy black uppers. Finishing the set were ridged rubber soles, bringing a rock n’ roll finish to Cherry’s monochrome printed ensemble.

Betsey Johnson’s Johnny boots from her 80th Birthday Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Johnson’s birthday was certainly an occasion to celebrate, with stars including Larsen Thompson, Kendall Becker, Benito Skinner and Charlotte McKinney toasting the legendary American fashion designer at Lombardi House. The celebration included themed photo ops and displays centered around a trailer park and butterfly-covered garden, as well as a special performance by drag queen Gottmik. Johnson herself enjoyed the event in truly dynamic style, posing on a lounger while being served champagne by shirtless male models.

Chloe Cherry and Betsey Johnson celebrate Betsey Johnson’s 80th birthday party at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson // Max Bronner

Betsey Johnson’s 80th Birthday Collection features a curated $38-$118 selection of her brand’s staple styles over the years, modeled after her debut line in 1978 — intended to be mixed and matched in any woman’s wardrobe — with a range of dresses, tops, leggings, a tutu and a snap-front miniskirt. The collection also features combat boots, Mary Jane heels and pumps, as well as novelty-themed accessories, all based around three punchy prints that became Johnson’s hit ’80s and ’90s signatures: pink and green tin roses, multicolored tattoos and black-and-white spiders. The collection, which ranges from $38-$118, is now available on Johnson’s website and Macy’s.

Johnson’s birthday celebrates her decades of success as a leading designer in the American fashion industry. Notably a pioneering force in the ’80s punk fashion movement, Johnson has since received numerous achievements, including the CFDA’s Timeless Talent and Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Awards, the Accessories Council’s Lifetime Achievement and Style Icon Awards and the Pratt Institute’s “Excellence by Design in Fashion” Award. Her label is beloved by numerous celebrities, including Britney Spears, Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo.

