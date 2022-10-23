Chloe Bailey Serves Princess Glamour in Diamond Garter, Pink Gown and Crystal Pumps at Wearable Art Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloe Bailey brought princess-worthy glamour. to the 2022 Wearable Art Gala.

The “Have Mercy” musician posed on the red carpet in a vibrant pink gown. Her deep fuchsia number featured a long train punctuated by a thigh-high slit, complete with a deep neckline and flared puffed sleeves — giving her the appearance of a fairytale princess. Adding an edge to Bailey’s ensemble was a garter on her left thigh, crafted form sparkling draped diamonds and rubies. A diamond collar necklace and square drop earrings completed her ensemble with a glamorous finish.

Chloe Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Bailey. The Garage collaborator strapped into a set of Mach & Mach slingback pumps. Her dazzling $1,300 Double Bow set included pointed PVC toes covered in silver crystals, as well as white-crystal-coated straps for added support. For a whimsical twist, a rounded bow — also coated in crystals — topped each toe. Finishing the set were metallic leather heels totaling 3.9 inches in height, giving the style a sharp height boost beneath Bailey’s dramatic gown. The pair provided an utterly glamorous finish to her ensemble, while remaining formal and whimsical.

A closer look at Bailey’s pumps. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Chloe and Halle Bailey attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

