Britney Spears Dances & Sways To Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ In A Neon Yellow Dress & Chunky Platform Sandals

Britney Spears made a vibrant arrival with towering heels to match. While some of the biggest names attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Sunday, the Princess of Pop danced the night away to Cardi B’s, “Bodak Yellow.”

The new post comes days after the release of her highly anticipated duet track with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.” The collaboration combines the chorus of John’s iconic smash hit “Tiny Dancer” and verses of his single “The One.” This is the first song for Spears’ since leaving her widely publicized conservatorship in 2021.

The “Gimme More” singer was all smiles as she showcased her moves in the middle of a hallway. “Life goes on!! On rare occasions there can be sought after, something that makes us wanna go further,” she captioned the recording.

Spears wore a bright neon yellow bodycon dress. The piece had a wide straps, a round neckline and ruched detailing near the hem. To amp up her look, the Grammy Award-winning songstress accessorized with a printed neck piece, several bracelets and white aviator shades that had a dark black tint. She let her signature blond tresses cascade on her shoulders and rounded out the look with minimal makeup and soft glossy pink pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Womanizer” artist completed the ensemble with brown platform sandals. The shoe style had a small open-toe, chunky outsole and was set on a stacked block heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The multi-hyphenate entertainer shoe wardrobe include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

