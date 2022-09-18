×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Blackpink’s Rosé Goes Grunge in Grinch Coat, Chunky Sneakers and Denim Leg Warmers

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
RoseBlackpink
December 2017
September 2019
September 2018
October 2018
View Gallery 13 Images

Blackpink member Rosé took a surprisingly edgy approach to fall style in her latest outfit.

The “Pink Venom” musician posed on a blue ball on Instagram while behind-the-scenes of a new project, wearing a black cutout crop top and high-cut briefs. The set was layered under a fluffy green long-sleeved coat, which bore instant resemblance to the titular character in “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”; similar comparisons emerged last year when Kendall Jenner posed on vacation in a similarly fluffy green dress. Completing Rosé’s outfit was finished with chining rings, as well as a set of dark denim leg warmers that cinched at her knees and featured a flared silhouette with white netting underlay.

Related

Why Puma's 'Futrograde' NYFW Show Was Just as Much About Positivity as it Was Fashion

Katie Holmes Delivers Chic Street Style In $80 Mom Jeans, Baby Pink T-Shirt & Chunky Knit Sneakers

Duchess Sarah Ferguson Slips On Playful Feline Sneakers at Venice Film Festival

“A giant grinch or the little prince?” the singer captioned the photo dump.

For footwear, the “Whistle” singer’s ensemble was completed with chunky black sneakers, complete with exaggerated thick soles and mesh lace-up uppers. When paired with her leg warmers, the pair had the appearance of a set of sneaker-soled boots, adding to her outfit’s edgy effect.

This isn’t Rosé’s first bold fashion moment in recent weeks, either. At the 2022 Video Music Awards in August, the star wore a long-sleeved black Saint Laurent minidress with a large flower accent that came with its own draped front train, as well as sharp black pumps.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Blackpink’s stylish looks over the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad