Ashley Graham Pops in Neon Corset, Cargo Pants and Metallic Magenta Mules

Ashley Graham brought a vibrant statement to social media, thanks to her latest outfit.

The model shared a new series of photos in a vibrant new outfit, as seen on Instagram. Graham’s ensemble, hailing from Hanifa, featured a strapless neon yellow corset top with sheer paneling and allover piping. The piece was paired with oversized cargo pants in a similar hue, which included a gauzy texture and layered hems. Completing Graham’s outfit were layered rings and shiny hoop earrings.

“Hugs and Kicks,” Graham playfully captioned the post.

When it came to shoes, Graham also went bold in a set of metallic mules. Her square-toed style featured leather uppers in a shiny magenta hue, which included puffed slip-on straps and padded insoles. Completing the set were fluted heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, creating an outfit that was truly eye-catching from head-to-toe.

However, this wasn’t Graham’s only bold outfit in recent weeks. On Friday, the star arrived for an appearance on “The Today Show” in a leopard-printed dress and black strappy sandals.

Ashley Graham seen arriving to the Today Show 08 Sep 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

