Aoki Lee Simmons Shares Her Sharp Internship Style in ‘Hannah Montana’ Comparison TikTok Video

Aoki Lee Simmons shared a glimpse into her summer intern life this weekend, courtesy of TIkTok.

The model posed in a new clip while barefoot, wearing a sleeveless navy dress to attend her internship at the United Nations. For a layered twist, Simmons wore the dress over a white collared button-down blouse. Completing her outfit was a black belt, creating a cinched silhouette, as well as a gold bracelet, clover pendant necklace and drop earrings.

@aokileesimmons Best dressed person at the UN and id put money on that claim 😭🤷🏽‍♀️ ♬ Betty (Get Money) – Yung Gravy

“Best dressed person at the UN and id put money on that claim,” Simmons captioned the clip.

Though her shoes weren’t seen in the video, it’s likely Simmons completed her look with a set of brown, navy or black stiletto or block-heeled pumps. The star’s shoe options were seen earlier on Instagram Stories this spring, when she shared her capsule internship wardrobe with her fans on social media. Any of the styles would smoothly complement Simmons’ outfit for a day at the office — while providing a subtle height boost as well.

The model also shared a second look at her outfit in a second video, where she playfully lamented the challenges of being a fashion model and socialite and an everyday intern. She even humorously compared herself to Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana,” where Cyrus played a teenager who also led a double life as an international pop star.

“Definitley feel a stress injury coming on,” she joked in the caption.

Simmons is simultaneously a longtime and emerging star in the fashion world. As an early model for mom Kimora Lee Simmons’ own Baby Phat clothing line, the star has since grown her career with runway shows and campaigns for Pyer Moss, Yumi Katsura Couture and Baby Phat Beauty. Simmons has even designed her own collection with JustFab in 2021.

“The idea behind the shoes was classic and fun. No one would ever really call me trendy, but the trends are somewhat current, but a lot of ’90s. It has a very ’90s, youthful feel, but also classic appeal, and shoes you can wear all the time,” Simmons shared at the time in an exclusive FN interview.

Aoki Lee Simmons poses in the campaign for her JustFab Reboot Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab

When it comes to shoes, Simmons often opts for chic and trendy styles. Both on and off-duty, she’s previously worn neutral ballet flats and espadrille wedges. However, as she’s grown up, the model has pivoted to wearing sleek pumps and strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more top labels. Off-duty, Simmons still favors heels, though she’s also slipped into leather sneakers from luxury brands including Alexander McQueen.

