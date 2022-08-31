Alessandra Ambrosio Makes an Angelic Arrival in All-White Ermanno Scervino Dress and Strappy Sandals at the Venice Film Festival

Alessandra Ambrosio barely arrived at in Venice, Italy, for the 79th annual Venice Film Festival and she is already making a fashionable impression on the press.

The Brazilian supermodel wore an above-the-knee low-cut white lace slip dress, paired with a double-breasted smoking jacket, both pieces by Ermanno Scervino, that she draped over her shoulders. Ambrosio matched the dress and jacket with open-toe white strappy heeled sandals, elevating the angelic look.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen arriving at the Excelsior pier during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

She accessorized with a small beige purse, cat eye sunglasses, and subtle jewelry details, including two rings, earrings, several bracelets on her right hand, and three necklaces.

For beauty, Ambrosio went for a borderline no-makeup look with a glossy lip as her most noticeable beauty detail. She parted her hair down the middle, and she let her wavy hair flow free in the Venice summer air.

When she takes to the red carpet, Ambrosio is sure not to disappoint. In the past, the supermodel has worn top designers for the event including Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Alberta Ferretti.

Ambrosio has been finding ways to keep busy since she announced her retirement from the Victoria’s Secret runways in 2017 after 17 shows. In addition to her charity work serving as an ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, in March 2019, she launched her beachwear brand GAL Floripa.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

