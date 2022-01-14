Ariana Grande’s Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Says This Will Be the Biggest Shoe Trend in 2022

By Far teamed up with stylist Mimi Cuttrell to offer a unique collection of shoes and bags, available now.

Mimi Cuttrell knows what’s hot. Now, the celebrity stylist responsible for Ariana Grande, Normani and Madelyn Cline’s latest looks will have a hand in dictating this year’s biggest shoe trends — thanks to her collaboration with By Far.

This month, the brand and Cuttrell teamed up to create unique collection of shoes and bags, reforming By Far’s signature styles with nine new silhouettes, including two new bag styles.

Cuttrell said she was intrigued most by “the creative process, bouncing ideas back and forth off of one another.” She added, “There was so much detail and thought put into every aspect of each piece. I’m proud of what we’ve created together.”

The collaboration introduces nine new silhouettes, including two bag styles. CREDIT: Courtesy of By Far

The line includes various forms and heights of By Far’s signature sculptured heels seen in boots, pumps, sandals and sling-backs.

For 2022, however, there’s one style that Cuttrell said will be the biggest trend and it’s the return of the chunky platform.

“I love it. They are such a funky fun shoe to wear,” she said, noting her favorite style in the By Far collection is indeed the platform. “I took inspiration for the line from the fashion trends that I grew up around that I loved seeing. I’ve always had my classic vintage favorites as staples in my closet and I wanted to produce pieces that paid homage to those styles and make them accessible to everyone.”

The line, retailing online exclusively through Net-A-Porter and byfar.com, also includes classic kitten heels. Cuttrell said the goal was to design product that was chic, yet wearable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of By Far

“I personally pair my looks with accessories that don’t slow me down, this collection is an extension of that,” she said. And as for the kitten heel, Cuttrell suggested styling the shoe with a good jean, shirt, shoulder bag and sunglasses for a cute day look. For night, pair the kitten heel with a dress and purse.