Paris Fashion Week Style Diary: Sai De Silva On Overpacking, Walking in Platforms and One Perfect Coat

Paris Fashion Week is the marquee event of fashion month, a moment that some spend months planning. It’s the opportunity for attendees to wear the best of their best, to try the looks that may feel a bit to out-there or ostentatious for everyday life back home, to get inspiration from — and influence — future seasons, and ultimately to feel in their element within a global fashion community.

For Sai De Silva, there are a few tried-and-true rules when it comes to dressing for Paris Fashion Week — and also a few on-the-fly tricks she brings with her across the Atlantic. The New York-based digital creative, who is partnering with Christian Dior this season, is back on the fashion circuit, having stopped first in Milan before continuing onto Paris, and she has the luggage to prove it. De Silva, who is best known as the founder of Scout the City, a fashion blog that started as a diary of mom-and-me fashion with daughter London and has morphed into a journal of De Silva’s own personal style. The influencer keeps her site up to date with practical style advice along with her observations of everything she sees at fashion shows and events around the world and what to distill from them for everyday life.

After Christian Dior’s fall ’22 runway show on Tuesday, FN caught up with De Silva to hear more about what she’s wearing this week and what she might take away from the new season.

How did you pack for this season?

De Silva: “I definitely overpacked! I’m not used to packing anymore, and the season’s are different. Coming from New York, it’s freezing. I packed too many coats. I travel with four suitcases – I thought that was ok, but it’s been interesting.”

Sai De Silva in Paris wearing Christian Dior’s coat and boots with rubberized detailing. CREDIT: Allie Provost

What’s the first thing you put in your suitcase?

“That’s a good question, I’m the most last-minute packer. Some friends take photos of their looks before they pack, I do not. I try my best to pack a lot of basics, should I run out of clothing. Samples don’t always fit, things don’t always work out, so it’s about things that are classic and elevated but basic. It’s always a pair of leather trousers. Definitely a white muscle tee, everyone’s favorite. And a turtleneck — you can layer those under white button downs. Then I will reach for the trendier pieces.”

On De Silva: Dior black patent calfskin Dior Idole Boot. CREDIT: Allie Provost

Dior Idole boot in black patent calfskin, $1,890.

What is your statement coat this season?

“For me it is definitely about having a basic — a nice sleek wool coat. i have this amazing black wool button down, it’s very Parisian.”

De Silva wears Dior’s black patent calfskin La Parisienne Dior ballerina flat. CREDIT: Allie Provost

Dior La Parisienne Dior Ballerina Flat in black patent calfskin, $1,190.

How do you decide what you’re wearing each day? Is it a mood or a more practical approach?

“It’s really about what I’m doing (for the day). I need to know my schedule. Depending on the day I might want to start with (a piece like) patent leather pants or lug sole boots. Lug sole boots are trending, but they are really easy to wear, so it’s a no brainer. It might also start with sneakers.”

Dior’s black technical fabric and green rubber Roller Ballerina flat. CREDIT: Allie Provost

Dior Roller Ballerina Flat in black technical fabric with green rubber, $1,090.

Let’s talk about shoes. Are you back in high heels this season? What are your staples for the week?

“I am definitely into the high heel. But there is also this tiny heel (that I’m wearing), which is what Dior did with the Mary Jane. They put some hardware on it. There’s also a rubberized style for spring-summer. That heel is really wearable. If you want something more dramatic, large platform heels are back. But you’re not getting very far with them.

I was in Milan and had to run to a show with them!”

The Dior La Parisienne Dior ballerina flat. CREDIT: Allie Provost

How about sneakers?

“They go with everything for me, especially for traveling. I have these silver ones from Dior. I wear them with leggings if I’m running around — I’ll do leggings and a blazer. It’s that look for when you’re not going to the gym but just going to get coffee. I wear them with trousers, too.”

De Silva in a pair of Dior leggings with silver laminated knit D-Connect sneaker. CREDIT: Allie Provost

What was your take on the Christian Dior fall ’22 show?

“The show was very fun and there were a lot of pieces that were different for Dior. It was a new era that paid tribute to the past but also to the future. By that I mean, it kept a lot of the silhouettes, like the Bar jacket, but for example she took more fitted belts and crated that same silhouette. There was a more futuristic approach with the accessories, the shoes and the socks. I really love the padded motorcycle gloves, and all of the crystal embellishments.”

Christian Dior’s first look for the fall ’22 women’s collection. CREDIT: Frederique DUMOULIN

Any specific looks you have your eye on?

“There is this one particular look with a checkered jacket, and high knee socks in blue with a heel — but the shoe was also deconstructed but somehow reconstructed, too.”

A checked coat with blue knee socks and Mary Jane pumps from Christian Dior fall ’22. CREDIT: Frederique DUMOULIN

This interview has been condensed for clarity and brevity.