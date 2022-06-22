8 Trends From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2023

With Milan Men’s Fashion Week wrapped, the spring summer 2023 season’s top trends are coming into a clearer view. While individuality, quirky accessories and styling and not being too “put together” are all top line notes, there are still a few key details to the season that will come to define men’s fashion trends both this summer and the next.

Much like spring summer ’22, the upcoming season is all about a statement silhouette, with a playful, super-short hemline playing contrast to more serious dress shoes and boots. Skin will also be in on the top, with plenty of cut-off sleeves and tank tops — even bodysuits — defining the look. The spring ’23 men’s season didn’t bare everything, though, as a more relaxed trouser and even baggier jean was prevalent on the runways. And the best shoes of the week ran the gamut from heavy boots to barely-there sandals.

Here, a closer look at the top trends from Milan Men’s Fashion Week’s spring summer ’23 season.

1. Short shorts

Last year, both Prada and Fendi made big statements with their super-short shorts, collections that are available now. While it remains to be seen just how much those shorts are showing up in real life, designers continue to push the silhouette. Prada, Fendi, Etro and even the more traditional Tod’s showed shorter hemlines this season.

Prada spring ’23. CREDIT: Monica Feudi

Fendi spring ’23. CREDIT: ALDOCASTOLDI

Etro spring ’23. CREDIT: Alberto Maddaloni

2. Baggy jeans

The shorts may be getting shorter, but the jeans are definitely not tighter. Echoing a women’s trend move away from the skinny jean, Milan’s runways were full of a baggier jean, reminiscent of Y2K styles, especially at JW Anderson and 1017 Alyx 9SM.

JW Anderson spring ’23. CREDIT: Courtesy of JW Anderson

1017 Alyx 9SM spring ’23. CREDIT: Valerio Mezzanotti

Fendi spring ’23. CREDIT: ALDOCASTOLDI

3. Striped sweaters

With all the nonchalance, a more put-together striped knitwear shirt was a surprising detail that kept popping up on the runway, notably at JW Anderson, Prada and MSGM. Consider it the piece that ties the look together, with a bit of a ’90s skater boy attitude.

JW Anderson spring ’23. CREDIT: Courtesy of JW Anderson

Prada spring ’23. CREDIT: Monica Feudi

MSGM spring ’23. CREDIT: Aitor Rosas Sun?e? for WWD

4. Tank tops and bodysuits

While an oversized short sleeve may have defined much of the men’s look over the past 5-7 years, the tank top is back in full force. At Dolce & Gabbana, it was part of a ’90s and 2000s-inspired collection that looked to the brand’s archives from the era. Versace took it a step further with a bodysuit with side cutouts and a racer back, a crossover from women’s trends.

Versace spring ’23. CREDIT: Carlo Scarpato

Dolce & Gabbana spring ’23. CREDIT: Monica Feudi

5. Cutoff sleeves

Suns out… In addition to a womenswear influence on the tank top, shirts on the Milan men’s runways also featured cut-off sleeves, a look that gave more of a high school gym class vibe than a gender bender. This is a trend that is likely to have staying power in mainstream men’s fashion, both this summer and beyond.

1017 Alyx 9SM spring ’23. CREDIT: Valerio Mezzanotti

Marcelo Burlon spring ’23. CREDIT: Giovanni Giannoni

Prada spring ’23. CREDIT: Monica Feudi

6. A novelty boot

While most brands continued to show a fashion sneaker, the interest clearly lies elsewhere, especially in a men’s dress shoe. Beyond that, a series of creative boots provided a different take on summer footwear.

Prada spring ’23. CREDIT: Aitor Rosas Sun?e? for WWD

Moschino spring ’23. CREDIT: Max Montingelli/SGP

1017 Alyx 9SM spring ’23. CREDIT: Vanni Bassetti for WWD

7. Pink — again

The color continues to work its way into both men’s and women’s collections. At Versace, a pair of relaxed silk blend trousers were the perfect statement with slide sandals, while JW Anderson played with a graphic sweater. At Marcelo Burlon, a patchwork-like print was done in a matching set of trousers and robe jacket in an almost-Millennial-pink hue.

Versace spring ’23. CREDIT: MICHAEL MINELLI

JW Anderson spring ’23. CREDIT: Courtesy of JW Anderson

Marcelo Burlon spring ’23. CREDIT: Giovanni Giannoni

8. Flip flops and barely there sandals

Plenty of brands were thinking of vacation dressing, with flip flops, toe-ring sandals and even just bare feet walking the runway.

Etro spring ’23. CREDIT: Courtesy of Etro

Brioni spring ’23. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brioni