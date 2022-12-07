Julia Fox’s Viral Oscars Dress & Makeup Lead in Google Trends 2022

Julia Fox has remained a scion in pop culture throughout 2022 — and, as such, one of her most viral moments this year has marked her place in the Google Trends 2022 report.

During this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party, Fox boldly arrived in a black Han Kjøbenhavn leather gown with a halter neck sculpted to look like a choking clawed hand. While her outfit also included matching gloves and pointed heels, its accents were what truly made the look a “moment” — a black clutch made to look like human hair (also by Kjøbenhavn), as well as Fox’s now-signature matte eye makeup.

Julia Fox at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEG

Fox’s strong beauty look sparked numerous inquiries upon its debut on the red carpet. During the event, the “Uncut Gems” actress also shared that, in fact, she did her own makeup for the occasion in her signature nonchalant manner.

“I actually did it myself… yeah,” Fox shared while speaking with Vanity Fair, which quickly became a popular soundbite on TikTok.

Fox has remained a popular figure throughout the year, often going viral through Instagram and TikTok for her DIY fashion design tutorials and avant-garde style. The star’s moments have included — but certainly not limited to — wearing a dress she set on fire on the roof where her first child was conceived, styling a car boot as a necklace, modeling a machete-slashed Hermés Birkin handbag, pairing underwear with denim boots for daytime and donning 7-inch platform heels in her former dominatrix dungeon in New York City.

She’s currently begun the winter season making waves on the cover of “New York” magazine’s “Reasons to Love New York issue,” wearing mirrored boots with a custom pink leather bra and miniskirt by designer Erin Davidson.

Google Trends searches represent the top trending searches in 2022, which remained popular throughout the year compared to 2021. The trends often cover a wide range of categories, including red carpet style, celebrity outfits, makeup, skincare and fashion trends. This year’s popular searches included Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, lipstick, lip gloss, the “clean girl” aesthetic and style related to various “Euphoria” characters.

