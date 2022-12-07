Amber Heard, Lil Nas & More Lead Google Trend 2022 Report’s Top Celebrity Outfits

The Google Trends 2022 report is officially here — and with it comes a report of the year’s top celebrity outfits.

Throughout 2022, numerous celebrities went viral for their style on and off the red carpet. Many trending names included Adam Sandler, basketball players Ben Simmons and Jarrett Allen, football player Joe Burrow, skate Johnny Weir and Snoop Dogg.

Bad Bunny was also included in the list, likely due to his viral gender-defying style that included numerous ensembles cemented in vibrant colors and jewelry — with matching manicures, to boot.

Bad Bunny at the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” held on May 2, 2022 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. CREDIT: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Other ensembles that were part of the cultural zeitgeist over the last 12 months also made the cut. Pamela Anderson’s style was revisited by many following the viral release of Hulu’s drama series “Pam and Tommy,” which also recreated her ’90s “Baywatch” beachwear, fuzzy hats and plunging gowns.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee during Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Grand Opening Party Hosted by Peter Morton at in Las Vegas. CREDIT: WireImage

Amber Heard’s courtroom attire — featuring elements including black, taupe and gray suiting and blazers with pointed pumps — also went viral during her lengthy trial with Johnny Depp.

Actress Amber Heard arriving at the High Court in London. July 27, 2020 CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA Additionally, events-specific outfits also became top trends during the year. In particular, one top search included Lil Nas X’s MTV VMA’s outfit: a feathered black Harris Reed skirt and matching headpiece.

Lil Nas X attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Google Trends searches represent the top trending searches in 2022, which remained popular throughout the year compared to 2021. The trends often cover a wide range of categories, including red carpet style, celebrity outfits, makeup, skincare and fashion trends. This year’s popular searches included Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, lipstick, lip gloss, the “clean girl” aesthetic and style related to various “Euphoria” characters.

