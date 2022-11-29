Birkenstock’s Boston Clog Is the Hottest Shoe of the Year, According to Lyst

From Barbiecore to miniskirts, this year has been filled with new trends and hot products. As far as footwear goes, however, one style reigned supreme.

According to global fashion shopping platform Lyst’s Year in Fashion report, Birkenstock’s Boston Clog topped the list of shoes. The annual report that analyzes data from its 200 million users found that the Boston Clog is the hottest shoe of the year, with searches increasing 593% in the first six months of 2022.

The heritage style that was first introduced by Birkenstock in 1979 has since garnered a following, particularly with a Gen Z audience, after going viral on TikTok. Throughout the year, the $155 shoe then sold out at multiple retailers and in multiple colorways, and could be seen on celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Dakota Johnson and more.

Plus, the silhouette laid the groundwork for FN’s collaboration of year featuring Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock. The two-part collab was a sell-out event and centered around Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona and Boston styles, which were given a Manolo makeover in fuchsia and blue velvet and sparkling crystal buckles.

Another major collab of the year, according to Lyst, was Jacquemus x Nike. The report found over 50,000 searches in 24 hours following the announcement of the collaboration between the French house and athletic company. For the June release, the collaboration sold out within a few minutes, and after the collection dropped, searches for Jacquemus increased 55% on Lyst.