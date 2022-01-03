2014 Tumblr Grunge Is Back. Here’s What You Need to Know About the Trend.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Missing your Dr. Martens and chunky platform shoes? Us too.

Luckily, these trends from the mid-2000s appear to be making a comeback, as certain style and culture moments from this era come back in vogue. In general, 2014 Tumblr aesthetics are making their rounds in the fashion world once again, following a classic trend cycle pattern. Now, micro trends like maximalism and clowncore are back in.

Pop rock and indie music like Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 as well as grunge fashion trends once all culminated on Tumblr. In fact, the app is practically synonymous with these style and culture moments that are just now making a comeback, in part from renewed attention and exposure via platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Given the recent shift in trends, it’s time to dust off your favorite platforms and American Apparel tennis skirts and lean into that Tumblr-using, cigarette smoking, angsty teen aesthetic from 2014. More than likely, some younger millennials have pieces from this era in the back of their wardrobes already. Items that fit this aesthetic include tattoo chokers, black fishnet stockings, and flannels wrapped around the waist.

When looking for color inspiration to style this trend, think of grungy, dark tones like black, grey, dark blue and white. This trend largely took its inspiration from the music of the time, devolving into a mixture of grunge, minimalism, and internet culture. The appearance of not really trying with a mix of neutral colors and patterns has become what this era is most known for. Many celebrities are also adopting the trend, donning the coveted black Dr. Martens for a grungy take on fashion.

Just like “2014 Tumblr Grunge,” other fashion trends are cyclical as well, which means that they can come back in style every so often. For example, the Y2K and 2000’s aesthetic recently had a major comeback and has impacted popular culture in 2020 and 2021. This trend has created a newfound buzz for clothing items like low-waisted denim and mini shoulder bags. The trend, which has made the rounds on TikTok and Instagram, has honed in on the indie sleaze aesthetic, bringing to light positives and negatives about the trend.

American Apparel and Urban Outfitters can be credited with creating many of the looks that are popping back up in understated grunge ensembles today. Crop tops, ripped skinny jeans, black and white stripes and denim jackets are resurfacing as part of this trend.

And it doesn’t stop there. When it comes to footwear, people are breaking out their black chunky creepers and beat-up Vans. And in accessories, everything from space buns to black painted fingernails falls in line with this trend. It’s all about minimal colors and patterns with minimal results. And at least for the time being, 2014 Tumblr aesthetics appear to be here to stay.

