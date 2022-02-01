Golden Goose Goes Tropical With New Miami Vibes Collection

Miami Vibes dives into the colorful soul of the city it’s named for, using inspiration from the relaxed yet energetic Ocean Drive between sinuous water reflections and geometrical Art Deco architecture. Another key element found throughout the collection is water, reproducing the consuming effect the sea would have on clothes through artisanal treatments, state-of-the-art tie dye techniques, and through the recreation of light reflections brought to life with the application of transparent sequins.

Francy Penstar sneakers in canvas with multicolor Hawaii print and white leather star. CREDIT: Courtesy of Golden Goose

Golden Goose took pieces of each of these impressions from Miami into the collection. The capsule has clothing such as trousers, cardigans, sweatshirts, shorts and more available for both men and women. Accessories like bags and belts are also available, and the footwear collection includes the brand’s beloved sneakers.

This collection is available at GoldenGoose.com and in Golden Goose stores starting today.