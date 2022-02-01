Golden Goose Goes Tropical With New Miami Vibes Collection

Golden Goose is bringing the heat with its latest collection.
The Miami Vibes capsule, the brand’s newest collection, was announced today as part of its spring ’22 Journey collection. Golden Goose characterizes this capsule by a bright romanticism, conferring Miami’s soul: bold, unpredictable and limitless. The collection includes apparel, accessories and sneakers.
The collection takes inspiration from the city, which can be seen immediately in the color palette. The shades range from the dazzling shades of the city’s night life with the use of pop colors, sequins, glitter and eye-catching prints to the more muted pastel colors of the art district – with its distinctive shades of rose, sand, aqua, mint green and light yellow.
Miami Vibes dives into the colorful soul of the city it’s named for, using inspiration from the relaxed yet energetic Ocean Drive between sinuous water reflections and geometrical Art Deco architecture. Another key element found throughout the collection is water, reproducing the consuming effect the sea would have on clothes through artisanal treatments, state-of-the-art tie dye techniques, and through the recreation of light reflections brought to life with the application of transparent sequins.
Golden Goose took pieces of each of these impressions from Miami into the collection. The capsule has clothing such as trousers, cardigans, sweatshirts, shorts and more available for both men and women. Accessories like bags and belts are also available, and the footwear collection includes the brand’s beloved sneakers.
This collection is available at GoldenGoose.com and in Golden Goose stores starting today.