Schutz Launces Fall 2022 Campaign with Candice Swanepoel in Sequin Cowboy Boots & Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Schutz has announced the launch of its fall 2022 campaign featuring South African model and philanthropist Candice Swanepoel. Launched on Oct. 19, the campaign was shot by Luigi and Lango and art directed by Giovanni Bianco.

Set in Brooklyn, New York, the campaign sees Swanepoel posing in various Schutz silhouettes. Unafraid to embark on a different journey, Schutz’s latest offering caters to those who want to stand out from the crowd as their fearless yet authentic self. The Brazilian born brand’s latest styles are made from higher-quality materials, which ensure they can handle anything coming their way.

Candice Swanepoel stars in Schutz’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Candice Swanepoel stars in Schutz’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

The Julianna, one of Schutz’s quintessential styles, stars as one of the heroes of the campaign. Launched in the summer of 2015, the cage-inspired shoe was brought back by popular demand in suede, embossed leather, and leopard-printed haircalf. The campaign also features newer fall styles, including the Tessie, a casual yet sophisticated boot and the Zachy, a glamorous take on the iconic cowboy boot silhouette.

Since 1995, Schutz has become the go-to for sophisticated footwear with double-take-worthy details. Previous campaigns have included models like Elsa Hosk, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Irina Shayk, women who embody the brand’s spirit and essence. Schutz consists of a curated collection of elevated and empowering styles with a focus on feminine silhouettes, quality materials and bold details designed for the fashion-forward individual.

Candice Swanepoel stars in Schutz’s Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Schutz’s new fall 2022 styles will be available online at schutz-shoes.com, Schutz stores and select wholesalers.

PHOTOS: Discover Schutz & Alexandre Birman Showroom launch in the gallery.