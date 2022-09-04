Zooey Deschanel Sparkles in Bejeweled Halter Gown at Venice’s Ball of Light

Zooey Deschanel made a glamorous entrance during the 2022 Il Ballo Della Luce (AKA, “The Ball of Light”) in Venice. The event, co-hosted by Giorgio Armani and Vanity Fair, was held during the Venice Film Festival and featured a star-studded guest list, including Sydney Sweeney, Irina Shayk and Chase Stokes.

While arriving at the Ca’Vendramin Calergi for the occasion, Deschanel donned a pale green Armani Privé gown. Her elegant number featured a large blue and red floral print, covered in a sweeping tulle outer skirt embroidered with sparkling crystals. Completing the piece was a halter-neck bodice, including a ruched front and glittering draping with black, silver and light green crystals. Deschannel finished her outfit with sparkling diamond bracelets, a diamond ring and light green mesh clutch.

Zooey Deschanel attends The Ball of Light at Ca’Vendramin Calergi in Venice on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Condé Nast Italia

Though the “New Girl” star’s footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely she wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps, sandals or platform heels that matched her gown’s color or sparkling accents. All three styles have been seen across numerous red carpets and celebrity arrivals throughout the Festival’s first weekend this fall.

Zooey Deschanel attends The Ball of Light at Ca’Vendramin Calergi in Venice on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Condé Nast Italia

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

