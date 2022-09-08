×
Zooey Deschanel Has a Fairytale Moment in Cinderella Gown and Bow Pumps at Venice Film Festival

By Aaron Royce
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Zooey Deschanel had a true princess moment on the red carpet during the “Dreamin’ Wild” premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

While arriving with husband Jonathan Scott for the occasion, Deschanel wore a custom light blue satin Dolce & Gabbana gown. Styled by Ib Abdel Nasser, her sweeping number featured a slim-fitting bodice and draped skirt with a knee-high slit. Completing the piece was a bustled train and single bunched shoulder, as well as intricate 3D floral accents. Finishing the “New Girl” star’s look were a diamond necklace, bracelets, rings and drop earrings, as well as a sparkling crystal-covered clutch.

Zooey Deschanel attends the “Dreamin’ Wild” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attend the “Dreamin’ Wild” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Finishing Deschanel’s outfit was a matching set of pointed-toe pumps. Her style similarly featured icy blue satin uppers, featured 4-inch stiletto heels. Topping off the pair were silver crystal bows on each toe, giving her outfit a fairytale-worthy finish.

A closer look at Deschanel’s pumps.
CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel attends the “Dreamin’ Wild” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The star also took a moment to pose with her fellow cast members, including Beau Bridges, Casey Affleck, Jack Dylan Grazer, Walton Goggins and Noah Jupe.

Beau Bridges, Casey Affleck, Jack Dylan Grazer, Walton Goggins and Noah Jupe attend the “Dreamin’ Wild” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

