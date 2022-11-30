Zoey Deutch Pops in Tiffany-Blue Bow Gown With Diamonds at ‘Something from Tiffany’s’ Premiere

Zoey Deutch was Tiffany’s girl for the Los Angeles premiere of “Something From Tiffany’s.” The romantic comedy film, which Deutch stars in alongside Shay Mitchell, Kendrick Sampson and Ray Nicholson, will debut on Prime Video on Dec. 9.

Stepping out at AMC Century City 15 for the occasion on Tuesday night, the “Hound” actress posed in a sweeping Carolina Herrera gown. Designed by Wes Gordon, the Elizabeth Stewart-styled piece featured a light blue hue — the same shade universally regarded as “Tiffany blue” from Tiffany & Co.’s iconic gift boxes.

Zoey Deutch attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Something From Tiffany’s” at AMC Century City 15 in Century City, Calif. on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The style also included a cinched sweetheart neckline with a delicate bow accent, and rounded off-the-shoulder sleeves with a pointed train, all creating the appearance of Deutch herself being wrapped in a massive bow. Sparkling platinum and diamond rings, Victoria leaf-shaped drop earrings and an archival gold, platinum and bracelet — naturally, all from Tiffany & Co. — finished her ensemble, as well as a large looped crystal hair bow.

Zoey Deutch, Reese Witherspoon and Shay Mitchell attend the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Something From Tiffany’s” at AMC Century City 15 in Century City, Calif. on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Set It Up” star‘s footwear was not visible. However, her style — briefly seen beneath her gown’s hem in Instagram Story videos from the premiere — appeared to encompass a pair of silver-toned platform heels. It’s likely the set included a pump or sandal silhouette with 4-5-inch block or stiletto heels, given current trending platform styles on the market this season.

Zoey Deutch attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Something From Tiffany’s” at AMC Century City 15 in Century City, Calif. on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Deutch often wears sleek heels on the red carpet. The “Not Okay” actress can regularly be seen in pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, as well as platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears Veja, Nike and Converse sneakers, as well as sandals by Prada and Birkenstock. Deutch is also a fashion world fixture, appearing in Fendi’s debut Peekaboo handbag campaign and front rows for brands like Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and more during Fashion Month.

