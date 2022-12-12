Zoey Deutch Blooms in Floral Halter Dress & Classic Pumps at ‘CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute’

Zoey Deutch brought flower power to this year’s “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” event.

While arriving at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Sunday night, the “Something From Tiffany’s” star hit the red carpet in a silky black minidress with a halter-style neckline and rounded hem. Accented by a thin belt and neckline bow, the piece was covered in a romantic dark botanical print in hues of red, purple and orange. Deutch finished her attire with round gold metal post earrings.

Zoey Deutch attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

When it came to shoes, Deutch slipped on a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps. The “Not Okay” star’s style included matte leather uppers in a faintly shiny black hue, complete with triangular toes. Thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set, giving Deutch a sharp height boost that smoothly complemented her attire.

A closer look at Deutch’s pumps. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Deutch also notably presented a Top 10 Hero award to Metro Atlanta Urban Farm founder Bobby Wilson during the occasion.

Zoey Deutch presents a Top 10 Hero award to Metro Atlanta Urban Farm founder Bobby Wilson at the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

The CNN Heroes event honors individuals making a difference in the world through fields including activism, art and nonprofits. Co-hosted by Anderson Cooper at the American Museum of Natural History, the 2022 occasion honored CNN’s Top 10 Heroes, which included Sri Nihal Tammana, Richard Casper and Debra Vines. TechLit Africa founder Nelly Cheboi was notably named the 2022 Hero of the Year. The event also featured numerous star attendees and presenters, including Aubrey Plaza, Naomi Campbell, Kristin Davis and Simu Liu.

