Zoey Deutch Looks Classically Chic in Black Minidress with Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Zoey Deutch took minimalist style for a night out at Tiffany & Co.’s latest launch. The fine jewelry brand’s Lock collection features a range of mixed metals and textures in two-toned bracelets, necklaces and more, crafted from gold, silver and sparkling diamonds.

Arriving at the Sunset Tower Hotel for the occasion, Deutch wore a black minidress. The “Not Okay” star’s ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a slim-fitting skirt, accented by thin straps and a flounced bodice. The simple piece was paired with a gleaming bangle, as well as rings, sparkling diamond hoop earrings and a green pendant necklace — all by Tiffany.

Zoey Deutch attends Tiffany & Co.’s Lock dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

When it came to footwear, Deutch paired her classic outfit with an equally classic pair of pumps. Her black style featured glossy patent leather uppers, crafted with pointed toes and curved counters. Though her heels were not visible, stilettos totaling 4-5 inches in height likely completed the set — as if often seen in their traditional silhouette, as well as versatile styles by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Prada.

Zoey Deutch and Kaitlyn Dever attend Tiffany & Co.’s Lock dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

