Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.

Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon side accent. The slick set was paired with a black lace bralette and sheer lace tights for a romantic layered finish.

Zoe Saldaña attends the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

(L-R) Jon Landau, James Flatters, Bailey Bass, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss and Jack Champion attend the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Saldana completed her ensemble with a set of towering platform pumps. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress‘ style featured black satin uppers with closed pointed toes, as well as thin ankle straps and thick front soles. The set gained a dynamic finish from stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, topped off with buckled ankle straps and closed counters for a secure finish.

A closer look at Saldaña’s pumps. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña attends the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Saldana’s styles are often chic and sleek. On the red carpet, the “Star Trek” actress favors stiletto-heeled pumps and mules by Louboutin, Piferi and Jimmy Choo, among other luxury labels When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Maison Margiela loafers, Tamara Mellon boots and Saint Laurent sandals, in addition to numerous contemporary styles. Her casual ensembles also feature sporty sneakers by Superga and Adidas, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Zoe Saldana’s chicest shoe moments over the years in the gallery.