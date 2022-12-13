Zoe Saldana Holds Court in Schiaparelli Bustier Dress & Kitten Heels at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Saldaña hit the red carpet at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. premiere, held at the Dolby Theatre yesterday in Los Angeles. The sci-film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.

At the premiere, Saldaña radiated elegance in a black Schiaparelli dress and classic kitten heels.

The star’s dress consisted of a black strapless velvet bustier top followed by a silky black skirt that featured a balloon-style hem. The ensemble is from Schiaparelli’s fall 2022 collection.

Zoe Saldaña at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Saldaña wore a silver choker adorned with a dazzling ruby red stone that matched her nail color. As for her hair, the blockbuster regular wore her dark tresses in a sleek short style with micro bangs swept to one side.

Marco Perego Saldaña and Zoe Saldaña at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Zoe Saldaña at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Completing her look, Saldaña wore the Dominique kitten heel from Alexandre Birman‘s velvet collection. The style features a delicate ankle strap with a knotted vamp detail. The heel reached 1.3 inches in height, slightly elevating her outfit.

Zoe Saldana at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes to footwear, Saldaña’s choices are often chic and sleek. On the red carpet, the “Star Trek” actress favors stiletto-heeled pumps and mules by Louboutin, Piferi and Jimmy Choo, among other luxury labels. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Maison Margiela loafers, Tamara Mellon boots and Saint Laurent sandals, in addition to numerous contemporary styles. Her casual ensembles also feature sporty sneakers by Superga and Adidas, as well.

