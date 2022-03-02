Zoë Kravitz Channels Catwoman With Black Feline-Shaped Gown & Pointed-Toe Pumps at ‘The Batman’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoë Kravitz had all eyes on her as she arrived on the red carpet at the New York premiere of “The Batman” on Tuesday. The model seemingly gave a nod to her Catwoman character with a plunging black gown by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless number included a feline bust silhouette at the top and laced up in the center.

Zoe Kravitz at the New York City premiere of “The Batman” on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

The award-winning actress continued to channel her character with a claw-like french manicure. She accessorized her sleek ensemble with stud earrings and a few gold rings. Kravitz pulled her dark tresses up into a top knot bun and curled her bangs. The “Big Little Lies” star complemented her look with a sultry brown smokey eye and a classic nude lip.

Zoe Kravitz attends the New York City premiere of “The Batman” on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

The side slit in her dress allowed for a peek at her footwear choice, which was a pair of Jimmy Choo black pointed-toe pumps. The heels rounded out her look perfectly and added another eye-catching detail.

Kravitz is ensuring that she looks the part for the premiere’s of the highly anticipated film. In February, the “High Fidelity” star joined her costars, Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano in London. She looked stunning in a black halterneck gown that was complete with risky cutouts.

(Left to Right) Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright at the London premiere of “The Batman” on February 23, 2022. CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

“The Batman” officially hits theaters on March 4.

Click through the gallery to see more of Zoe Kravitz’s bold style through the years.

Pop on a pair of pointed-toe pumps for a bold appearance.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

CREDIT: Nine West

Buy Now: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $89).

CREDIT: Target

Buy Now: A New Day Lacey D’orsay Heel Pumps, $21 (was $25).