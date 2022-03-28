Zendaya Is All Business in Cinched Hourglass Suit & Hidden Heels at ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party

Zendaya was all business at Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black Sportmax suit. Her ensemble featured a sharply cut blazer with a cinched hourglass silhouette, sharp lapels and double-breasted black buttons — as well as long matching trousers. Completing her look was a purple collared shirt and silky black tie. For added glamour, the actress donned a diamond lapel pin and stud earrings.

Zendaya attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, Zendaya’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her suit’s long legs. However, the star likely complemented her look with a matching pair of black pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels — one of her longtime signature shoes. The high-heeled style would have streamlined her ensemble further, as well as added to her glamorous businesswoman aesthetic, given how popular the shoe is in corporate settings.

Zendaya attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

