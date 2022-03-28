×
Zendaya Channels an Iconic Sharon Stone Style Moment in Crop Top & Silver Sequin Skirt on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

By Ashley Rushford
The 94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Zendaya made quite the statement today at the 2022 Oscars held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Hot off the heals of an incredible gown moment at a pre-Oscars 2022 party, she showed up at the awards ceremony in yet another show-stopping look. The “Euphoria” actress arrived on the red carpet in a white silk crop top. The garment included a sharp structured collar and a slit on the each side that helped to accentuate the waist.

Zendaya at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Zendaya arrives at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To amp up the glamour, the Emmy Award winner teamed the casual top with a silver sequined skirt that had a long train. Stacks of Bulgari diamond serpent bracelets climbed her arm and a matching necklace and diamond stud earrings finished off the look. Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach possibly gave a subtle nod to Sharon Stone in a Gap white top and Valentino skirt at the Oscars in 1998.

gap shirt, FILE- This March 23, 1998 file photo shows actress Sharon Stone, left, and director Mike van Diem as they pose for photographers backstage after he won an Oscar for Best Foreign-Language film at the 70th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Sharon Stone is wearing a lavender Vera Wang skirt. To make a name for yourself in fashion, especially a household name, there's a lot to learn about timing, egos, trends and celebrity dressing. Vera Wang has mastered many of those lessons in the 20 years she's led her own namesake company. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE)
Sharon Stone, left, and director Mike van Diem as they pose for photographers backstage after he won an Oscar for Best Foreign-Language film at the 70th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 23, 1998.
CREDIT: AP

The length of her skirt didn’t allow for a look at her shoes but she did choose high heels by Christian Louboutin, one of her go-to footwear labels.

Zendaya at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Zendaya attends the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27th, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded afterparties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TVFubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

