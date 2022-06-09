×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Zendaya Brings Back ’90s Elegance in Vintage Patchwork Gown and Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Zendaya
Time 100 Gala Red Carpet Arrivals
Time 100 Gala Red Carpet Arrivals
Time 100 Gala Red Carpet Arrivals
Time 100 Gala Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 17 Images

Zendaya gave a vintage gown new life while attending the 2022 Time 100 Gala in New York City.

Arriving on the red carpet at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, the “Euphoria” star — who’s also one of the 2022 honorees — posed in a Bob Mackie gown, hailing from the American designer’s Fall 1998 collection. The sharp couture piece featured a pointed bodice with a deep neckline, as well as color-blocked paneling in emerald, turquoise and teal velvet and silk faille for a patchwork effect.

Completing Zendaya’s ensemble, styled by Law Roach, were sparkling Bulgari diamond stud earrings, rings and a collar necklace.

Zendaya, Bob Mackie, Time 100, Time 100 Gala, Lincoln Center, NYC, vintage gown, 90s gown, patchwork gown, Bulgari, diamonds, red carpet
Zendaya attends the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came to footwear, Zendaya’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her archival gown’s long hem. However, the star likely wore a set of pointed-toe pumps that complemented or matched her Mackie ensemble. The star has been dressed by Roach in numerous stiletto-heeled pairs for formal occasions and red carpets over the years, frequently hailing from Christian Louboutin — now regarded as one f her sleek style signatures.

Zendaya, Bob Mackie, Time 100, Time 100 Gala, Lincoln Center, NYC, vintage gown, 90s gown, patchwork gown, Bulgari, diamonds, red carpet
Zendaya attends the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety
Zendaya, Bob Mackie, Time 100, Time 100 Gala, Lincoln Center, NYC, vintage gown, 90s gown, patchwork gown, Bulgari, diamonds, red carpet
Zendaya attends the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

The Time 100 Gala, hosted by Time magazine, celebrates the publication’s annual issue and list of the 100 most influential people in the world. This year’s occasion, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, was hosted by actor Simu Liu and featured performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert — all 2022 honorees themselves. The event also featured a star-studded guest list, including Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Bill Gates, Quinta Brunson.

Check out all the star arrivals at the 2022 TIME100 Gala in the gallery.
TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad