Yung Gravy & Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri Easterling Go Viral in Edgy Mini Dress & Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling — AKA, Addison Rae’s mother — made a truly purple pair on Sunday at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ.

While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center, the duo made their initial couple debut in coordinating lavender outfits. Easterling’s ensemble, styled by Brandon M. Garr, featured a long-sleeved minidress with lace-up tied sides. Completing her ensemble was a metallic purple clutch and statement drop earrings. Yung Gravy, meanwhile, coordinated with Easterling in a purple and pink-striped collared shirt, black suit and black leather loafers topped with tassel accents.

Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

During the occasion, Gravy virally referred to Easterling as “kind of the queen of MILFs” on the red carpet, according to Cosmopolitan.

When it came to footwear, Easterling’s ensemble was completed with an equally shiny set of purple sandals. Her set included thin layered toe straps and curved counters, accented by ankle-wrapped buckled straps for added edge. A set of stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair, giving Easterling a sleek height boost in the process.

A closer look at Easterling’s sandals. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj was notably recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards also included performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 in the gallery.