Worst Dressed at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet, According to Twitter

With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6 certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of striking outfits — both the good and the bad.

At the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, influencers, actors, musicians and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make style statements on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from suggestions for improvements to comparisons from everything from Wednesday Addams to a “Star Wars” Storm Trooper.

Below, discover the worst-dressed stars at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, according to Twitter.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Though Olivia Wilde’s sheer Dior gown gained widespread notice on Twitter, it also drew numerous reactions from its risqué, see-through texture. “VERY disappointed by Olivia Wilde’s choice to wear a sheer dress to accept her award. Parents SHOULD NOT have to worry about a family show having nipples showing,” one user stated, deeming the outfit “Poor judgment.” Another wryly noted the “camera men working overtime to zoom out” on Wilde’s dress while she accepted her Drama Movie Award for “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sarah Hyland’s ruffled black Vera Wang gown proved a romantic “Mrs.” red carpet debut with husband Wells Adams. However, one user noted the dress “got style like Wednesday Addams” — the gothic teen played by Jenna Ortega in the Addams family Netflix series.

Rachel Recchia

Rachel Recchia attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” star Rachel Recchia hit the red carpet at the PCAs in a black and white bodycon gown, creating an outlined silhouette. One user stated it was an unsuccessful experiment, suggesting the reality television star wear a “classic” outfit instead.

Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne arrives to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Erika Jayne hit the red carpet in a black and white X-ray-esque printed gown by Balmain, paired with heeled sandals. Though it fit into the evening’s ongoing theme of body-baring attire, one user stated it looked like the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member took inspiration from “Star Wars” and “swallowed a Stormtrooper.”

Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke from “RHOBH” attend the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke took a more tonal approach to dressing for the People’s Choice Awards red carpet, arriving in a black slit dress. However, her low-key ensemble gained ire on Twitter, with one user stating it looked “absolutely terrible.” Another observed that the silhouette’s broadly covered neckline and shoulders looked like “someone scribbled out her body with a black sharpie.”

