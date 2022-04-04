The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received.

While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening.

From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some of the 2022 Grammy Awards’ worst looks — according to Twitter users — below.

Justin Bieber

Wearing one of the night’s most controversial looks, Justin Bieber arrived at the Grammy Awards with wife Hailey Bieber in an oversized Balenciaga suit and studded platform Balenciaga x Crocs clogs. Twitter users were quick to criticize his look’s fit and proportions. “Why did @justinbieber borrow franks shoes and clothes??,” one user posted, comparing the singer’s look to Frankenstein from “Hotel Transylvania.”

Justin Bieber attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

Alisha Gaddis

Musician Alisha Gaddis arrived to the Grammy Awards in princess-worthy style, wearing a seafoam gown by Teusha Matoshi. Featuring a voluminous skirt and puffed sleeves, the star topped her look with a gold Dora Marra branch headpiece and Carrie Hoffman jewelry. However, her nature-inspired look wasn’t Twitter’s favorite. “Someone tell Alisha Gaddis she’s gonna put an eye out with that thing,” one user stated, referring to the branches that extended from the headpiece.

Alisha Gaddis attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

Yola

R&B singer Yola wore a sweeping purple gown to the Grammy Awards, featuring a silk skirt, furry bodice and trim — plus a set of glove sleeves shaped like monster paws with crystal-encrusted nails. One Twitter user commented that she “looks like Ursula from The Little Mermaid.”

Yola attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

Michelle Zauner

Nominee Japanese Breakfast’s lead vocalist Michelle Zauner posed on the red carpet in a yellow minidress with layered circular ruffles. Her look was complete with layered rings and pearl drop earrings, plus Stuart Weitzman’s white satin “Piper” platform sandals. With its allover texture, her dress gained many non-fashion comparisons — including “a bag of potato chips,” according to one Tweet.

Michelle Zauner attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

Dillon Francis

Dillon Francis was undeniably the most casual on the red carpet. Perhaps the Grammy Awards’ most casual look, his outfit featured a navy T-shirt with black jeans and checkered slip-on Vans. His accessories of choice? A silver chain necklace, his Grammy Awards invitation and a Walgreens bag filled with Little Bites mini muffins – plus a new mustache. The star’s aesthetic was summed up in two words by one Twitter user: “a weekend dad.”

Dillon Francis attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Jon Batiste took home the most awards of the evening — including its top honor, Album of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo also won three awards out of her first seven nominations, notably Best New Artist. Other top winners from the awards included Doja Cat and SZA, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Kanye West, among others.

