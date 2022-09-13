The Worst Dressed Stars at Emmy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 Emmy Awards featured an array of red carpet ensembles, ranging from the formal to the experimental. Held in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre on Monday, the occasion featured stars making their debuts at the ceremony, and many first-time nominees walking away with trophies — including Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

However, numerous outfits gained the ire of Twitter commentators from a range of factors, including their textures, silhouettes and overall appearances. Below, we discovered the outfits users on the platform deemed the worst of the evening.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney arrived at the Emmy Awards in a custom ivory Oscar de la Renta gown, featuring a bustled train and swirling silver floral beading. However, Twitter did not react as positively to the “Euphoria” star’s ensemble, with many criticizing its pattern and apparent vintage inspirations. One user proclaimed their mother’s insistence that the dress “looks like a curtain,” while another stated it looked like a “table cloth from a cheap wedding dinner.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

why someone said sydney sweeney emmy dress looks like a table cloth from a cheap wedding dinner :( — PJ★ (@dojascul) September 13, 2022

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrived at the Emmy Awards in a white halter-neck sequined dress, which users quickly compared to a “prom date” outfit. Another remarked how Gomez’s ensemble, due to its sheer texture and opaque details, looked like toilet paper lining.

Selena Gomez attends the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson‘s formal black Emmys gown featured a long skirt and sleeves, a common silhouette on the red carpet this year. However, it earned the ire of Twitter, with one user proclaiming she “looks like a judge” while presenting onstage.

Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

