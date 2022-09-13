The Worst Dressed Stars at Emmy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 Emmy Awards featured an array of red carpet ensembles, ranging from the formal to the experimental. Held in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre on Monday, the occasion featured stars making their debuts at the ceremony, and many first-time nominees walking away with trophies — including Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
However, numerous outfits gained the ire of Twitter commentators from a range of factors, including their textures, silhouettes and overall appearances. Below, we discovered the outfits users on the platform deemed the worst of the evening.
Sydney Sweeney
Sweeney arrived at the Emmy Awards in a custom ivory Oscar de la Renta gown, featuring a bustled train and swirling silver floral beading. However, Twitter did not react as positively to the “Euphoria” star’s ensemble, with many criticizing its pattern and apparent vintage inspirations. One user proclaimed their mother’s insistence that the dress “looks like a curtain,” while another stated it looked like a “table cloth from a cheap wedding dinner.”
why someone said sydney sweeney emmy dress looks like a table cloth from a cheap wedding dinner :(
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrived at the Emmy Awards in a white halter-neck sequined dress, which users quickly compared to a “prom date” outfit. Another remarked how Gomez’s ensemble, due to its sheer texture and opaque details, looked like toilet paper lining.
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson‘s formal black Emmys gown featured a long skirt and sleeves, a common silhouette on the red carpet this year. However, it earned the ire of Twitter, with one user proclaiming she “looks like a judge” while presenting onstage.
