Winnie Harlow Models Versace’s Risky Safety Pin Dress With Gold Chainlink Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Winnie Harlow showcased her modeling credentials when she hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

The socialite made a striking arrival in a floor-length lavender dress by Versace. The evening gown was held together by carefully placed gold safety pins. The garment also included asymmetrical neckline, cutouts and a risky thigh-high slit.

Winnie Harlow attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA

Harlow continued to amp up her look with diamond drop earrings and a small gold top handle bag. Her raven tresses cascaded down her back in chic beach waves. To complete everything, she added shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral glossy pout.

Winnie Harlow at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

The Canadian model sealed the deal with a pair of gold chainlink sandals. The silhouette included square outer sole and a thick chain across the toe and around the ankle as well as a chunky pyramid heel. Harlow recently stepped out in the shoe style when she attended LaQuan Smith’s and Net-a-Porter’s pre-Oscars celebration. She paired the high heels with a gold bodysuit and matching maxi skirt by Smith.

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s chainlink sandals at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 red carpet.