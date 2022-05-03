Winnie Harlow’s Bold Mini Dress Comes With Spine-Like 3D Accents & Slingback Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Winnie Harlow proved Gilded Glamour isn’t isolated to golden looks tonight on the red carpet at Met Gala in New York.

To attend the biggest night in fashion, Harlow wore a white mini dress by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen, which was decorated with a massive white organza flower-like accent on the front and back. In the middle of the two embellishments was a large black tribal-inspired applique, which extended in tendrils like a branch across the front of the dress. It also featured clear spine-like 3D accents extending outward for an avant-garde look. For footwear, the star wore simple close-toed white slingback stiletto heels with feminine bow detailing at the back.

Winnie Harlow at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

But the standout portion was a gorgeous headpiece crafted by Van Herpen, who is known for his opulent and experimental headwear. The artistic headpiece featured glass and gold detailing, white flame-like accents and clear gemstones. The headpiece mimicked the spine-like look of the dress, but also recalled the look of an elegant candelabra, thanks to the flamed accents. Harlow wore her hair elegantly pulled back in an “S”-style updo to let the wearable art piece shine.

According to the brand, Harlow wore more than $1 million worth of diamonds from Wempe. To reach that mind-boggling total, the model wore gorgeous intricate diamond studs, several statement diamond rings and delicate diamond bracelets.

For her glam, Harlow kept things relatively simple to let the rest of her look shine. The model wore a shimmery eye look featuring statement lashes with a glossy nude lip.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

