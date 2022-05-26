×
Winnie Harlow Gives Red Tube Top Dress Slick Finish With Lace-Up Sandals at ‘Elvis’ After-Party at Cannes Film Festival

By Ashley Rushford
The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has welcomed a host of glamorous global stars over the past few days and each of them have provided some incredible red carpet moments. Winnie Harlow was among the star-studded bunch. After pulling out a show-stopping custom romantic ballgown by the late Virgil Abloh, the Canadian supermodel came out to party shortly after the premiere of “Elvis.”

Harlow was dressed to celebrate in a strapless scarlet red dress. The slick number had a form-fitting bodice and a delicate hemline that gently swept the floor as she walked. She teamed the fun frock with dainty earrings, a beaded choker necklace and diamond bracelets.

Winnie Harlow, Cannes Film Festival, Elvis After Party, Red Dress
Winnie Harlow arrives at the after party for the ‘Elvis’ film during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022.
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Winnie Harlow, Red Dress, Sandals, Elvis After Party, Cannes Film Festival
Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet at the after party for the ‘Elvis’ film during Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022.
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Harlow opted for a side part and styled her hair in sultry waves. She added an eye-catching element to her look with black lace-up sandals. Other photos show the high heels wrapped tightly around her calves and featured a thin stiletto steel.

Winnie Harlow, Cannes Film Festival, Elvis After Party, Red Dress, Sandals
Winnie Harlow on the red carpet at the ‘Elvis’ after party during Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022.
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

