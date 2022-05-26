Winnie Harlow Gives Red Tube Top Dress Slick Finish With Lace-Up Sandals at ‘Elvis’ After-Party at Cannes Film Festival

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has welcomed a host of glamorous global stars over the past few days and each of them have provided some incredible red carpet moments. Winnie Harlow was among the star-studded bunch. After pulling out a show-stopping custom romantic ballgown by the late Virgil Abloh, the Canadian supermodel came out to party shortly after the premiere of “Elvis.”

Harlow was dressed to celebrate in a strapless scarlet red dress. The slick number had a form-fitting bodice and a delicate hemline that gently swept the floor as she walked. She teamed the fun frock with dainty earrings, a beaded choker necklace and diamond bracelets.

Winnie Harlow arrives at the after party for the ‘Elvis’ film during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet at the after party for the ‘Elvis’ film during Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Harlow opted for a side part and styled her hair in sultry waves. She added an eye-catching element to her look with black lace-up sandals. Other photos show the high heels wrapped tightly around her calves and featured a thin stiletto steel.

Winnie Harlow on the red carpet at the ‘Elvis’ after party during Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

