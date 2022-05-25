Winnie Harlow Dramatically Twirls in Romantic Ballgown & Hidden Heels on the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Winnie Harlow donned a dramatic look in France.

The model hit the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. She attended the premiere of “Elvis,” the upcoming biopic from Baz Luhrmann on Elvis Presley. A few stars from the film also attended the premiere, including Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and Kaia Gerber also graced the red carpet.

Harlow at the “Elvis” premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Getty

Harlow turned heads ahead of the premiere in a large, romantic ballgown. Her dress, a custom Off-White garment designed by the late Virgil Abloh, included a moulded lycra bustier as well as an oversized layered tulle skirt that covered her footwear. Harlow added a crystal necklace, rings, bracelets and small earrings to the formal look.

Harlow at the “Elvis” premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Getty

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.