Willow Smith Embraces Glam-Goth Vibes in 6-Inch Heels, Leather Miniskirt, Trench Coat and Collar at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Willow Smith arrived in grunge-glam rock star style on the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles last night.

The “Wait a Minute!” singer went with a monochromatic black ensemble from Ambush consisting of a floor-length trench coat that had a row of buttons that Smith chose to leave unbuttoned below the bustline along with no top underneath for an edgy statement. On the lower half, she had on a leather miniskirt that tied her chic attire together nicely.

Willow Smith at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Black lipstick and a chunky collar emphasized the nods to goth inspiration. She made a smart choice coordinating the outfit with pair of thigh-high black leather platform pumps from Ambush’s fall 2022 collection that incorporated several straps down her legs, creating a cutout effect. The shoes had a round-toe silhouette and nearly 6-inch block heels.

A closer look at Willow Smith’s tall black platform boots. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeart Radio’s stations and app, were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez, who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.” Additional performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Momsen and Kelly Rowland.

The daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith has also created her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Chanel, Stuart Weitzman, Onitsuka Tiger and Marc Jacobs. She even served as a muse for Karl Lagerfeld during the 2010s. She also has her own clothing line, MSFTSrep, with the help of her brother, Jaden Smith, that got modeled by their mother in a recent Instagram post.

